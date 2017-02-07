Calgary snow route parking ban: over 600 tickets issued on Day 1

Hundreds of Calgary drivers have received tickets after leaving their vehicles parked on a snow route during the first day of the city’s recent ban.

In a news release sent out just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) said 606 tickets had been issued and 11 vehicles towed since the snow route parking ban began at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The tickets were issued by 12 CPA officers who were on duty during that time.

READ MORE: Snow route parking ban in effect in Calgary

According to the CPA, parking tickets issued for those who don’t move their vehicle are $40 if paid within 10 days, but climb to $75 if not paid within 30 days.

If your vehicle is towed, the CPA said it will cost you a minimum of $100.

The snow route parking ban issued on Monday is the first in Calgary in three years.

Snow routes are located on major roadways, collector roads and most bus routes and can be identified by blue signs with a white snowflake.

Bans can last for up to 72 hours.

Calgary has seen between 15 to 26 centimetres of snow accumulate in the past few days, according to Environment Canada’s Alberta weather summary issued on Feb. 6.