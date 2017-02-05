Snow route parking ban for Calgary in effect Monday

Early last week Balzac Billy the groundhog saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. It looks like he was, in fact, right.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Calgary Sunday, while some parts of southern Alberta are under a winter storm warning.

The City of Calgary also announced a snow route parking ban was in effect starting Monday at 6 p.m., to help crews clear “priority 2 routes as efficiently and safely as possible.”

The City of Calgary said due to significant accumulations of snow and high drifting across Calgary, the snow route parking bans are expected to be in effect for 72 hours, or until they are lifted by the city.

Calgarians who live on a snow route are asked to move their vehicles during the ban or risk getting ticketed or towed.

Snow routes are marked by a blue sign with a white snowflake.

The parking ban helps city crews clear routes from curb to curb as efficiently and safely as possible, as snow clearing operations continue.

“Crews have been working around the clock since the snow started falling on Friday afternoon,” Bill Biensch, a City of Calgary roads maintenance manager, said. “With significant accumulations of snow anticipated for the rest of the day and tomorrow, the parking ban will help us get a head start on bus routes and connector roads.”

The city said vehicles can continue to park in the “ParkPlus system zones” during the day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday during the parking ban.

“Snow route parking bans support snow plowing operations by removing parked vehicles from the streets, and allowing crews to clear snow from Calgary roads more efficiently. Our goal is always to keep the largest amount of Calgarians moving safely as quickly as possible,” Biensch said.

For snow route maps and more information, visit the City of Calgary’s website.

Calgary Parking Authority says there will be no warnings this time. Tickets will be issued to Calgarians if they don't move their cars. #yyc — Tracy Nagai (@TracyNagai) February 5, 2017