Jason Vega retires as a Winnipeg Blue Bomber

WINNIPEG — Jason Vega has signed a one-day contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, allowing him to retire as a member of the team.

The defensive end joined the Bombers in 2011 as a rookie. He played the majority of his five-year CFL career in Winnipeg. Vega also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Eskimos.

“Winnipeg is where it all started and it’s come full circle for me at this point,” Vega said in a statement.

“The Bombers organization was great to me and retiring as a member of the franchise is something I will always cherish.”

The 29-year-old finishes his career with 99 tackles, 20 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 48 games.

Vega briefly left the CFL in 2013 to play in the NFL but returned to Winnipeg the following season.