Edmonton Eskimos bringing back full coaching staff

The entire Edmonton Eskimos coaching staff will return for 2017 season, with the only change coming with a promotion on the offensive side of the ball.
Carson Walch has been named offensive coordinator. He served as the receivers coach and pass game coordinator last season.
Jason Maas will return for his second season as the Eskimos’ head coach.
Edmonton finished in fourth place in the West Division with a 10-8 record last season. The Esks crossed over to the East Division, where they beat Hamilton in the semi-final, before losing to Ottawa in the division final.
Here is the rest of the Eskimos coaching staff:
Mike Benevides – assistant coach/defensive coordinator
Mike Gibson – offensive line/run game coordinator
Cory McDiarmid – special teams coordinator
Casey Creehan – defensive line
Tim Prinsen – running backs
Barron Miles – defensive backs
Jordan Maksymic – quarterbacks
Demetrious Maxie – linebacks
Dave Jackson – special teams assistant
