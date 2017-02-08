Edmonton Eskimos bringing back full coaching staff

The entire Edmonton Eskimos coaching staff will return for 2017 season, with the only change coming with a promotion on the offensive side of the ball.

Carson Walch has been named offensive coordinator. He served as the receivers coach and pass game coordinator last season.

Jason Maas will return for his second season as the Eskimos’ head coach.

READ MORE: Ottawa Redblacks survive Edmonton Eskimos comeback attempt, earn spot in Grey Cup game

Edmonton finished in fourth place in the West Division with a 10-8 record last season. The Esks crossed over to the East Division, where they beat Hamilton in the semi-final, before losing to Ottawa in the division final.

Here is the rest of the Eskimos coaching staff:

Mike Benevides – assistant coach/defensive coordinator

Mike Gibson – offensive line/run game coordinator

Cory McDiarmid – special teams coordinator

Casey Creehan – defensive line

Tim Prinsen – running backs

Barron Miles – defensive backs

Jordan Maksymic – quarterbacks

Demetrious Maxie – linebacks

Dave Jackson – special teams assistant