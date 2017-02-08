Man charged after ‘multiple sexual assaults’ at West Edmonton Mall waterpark

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with several sexual assaults that occurred at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark over the weekend.

Police were called to the waterpark at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said a man inappropriately touched multiple teenage girls while they were swimming at the waterpark.

Police arrested a man on scene and took him into custody.

Soleiman Hajj Soleiman has since been charged with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference.

The Edmonton Police Service Zebra Child Protection Section has taken over the investigation and urges any other complainants to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual at the pool on Saturday is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.