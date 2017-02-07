Body discovered near Humber River trail in Etobicoke

The police homicide unit is investigating after a body was discovered in west-end Toronto late Monday evening.

The body was found near a ravine along the Humber River recreational trail close to Bergamot Avenue and Islington Avenue.

There’s no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the death but police said the body suffered obvious signs of trauma.

The age and identity of the deceased is unknown.

Police said they are treating the death as suspicious.

No suspect information has been released.