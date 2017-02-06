Brampton man charged after fatal crash, police say street racing involved

Police have charged a 25-year-old Brampton man after another man died when his vehicle crashed into a pole following a street race, officers said.

Peel Regional Police were called to Clark Boulevard, near Bramalea City Centre, just after 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 after the victim’s yellow Toyota Celica car left the road and crashed. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

A police spokesman told Global News investigators determined through surveillance video that a second car was involved and that a street race had occurred. He said the second vehicle left the scene after the accident.

A suspect driving the second car was arrested by police Monday.

Jo-Phillip Bitamba has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing causing death and failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death. He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.