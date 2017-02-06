Teen in serious condition after drive-by shooting in west-end Toronto

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries after a drive-by shooting in Toronto’s west end, just hours after another teenager was shot in the north end of the city.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard area, near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West, just before 7:50 p.m. Monday, officials said.

SHOOTING:

Jamestown Cr + John Garland Bl

-Police assisting with emergency run

-Injuries appear life threatening

-Black car seen fleeing

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 7, 2017

In updates posted by Toronto police on Twitter, officers said the victim was found with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the boy is believed to be in his mid-teens and was shot in the abdomen. He was rushed to hospital with a police escort.

Police said a black car was reported leaving the scene. Officers haven’t released suspect information.

Meanwhile, police are investigating another shooting of a teen boy in the plaza of Yorkgate Mall near Jane Street just before 4 p.m. He was shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition. Police are still looking for a male suspect in that shooting.

Adam Miller contributed to this report.