Police searching for armed suspect after teen boy shot at mall in north-end Toronto

Police are searching for an armed suspect after a teenage boy was shot and seriously injured in broad daylight at a mall in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

Toronto police responded to a shooting in the plaza of Yorkgate Mall, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Police said the boy was shot in the stomach and was rushed to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

The suspect is described by police as an older black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a dark denim jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

