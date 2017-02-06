Crime
February 6, 2017 5:04 pm
Updated: February 6, 2017 5:27 pm

Police searching for armed suspect after teen boy shot at mall in north-end Toronto

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police respond after a teenage boy was shot at the Yorkgate Mall in Toronto on Feb. 6, 2016.

Ashley Carter / Global News
A A

Police are searching for an armed suspect after a teenage boy was shot and seriously injured in broad daylight at a mall in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

Toronto police responded to a shooting in the plaza of Yorkgate Mall, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Police said the boy was shot in the stomach and was rushed to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

READ MORE: Toronto police investigating after teen shot in Moss Park

The suspect is described by police as an older black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a dark denim jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

More to come

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Jane and Finch
Jane and Finch Shooting
Toronto crime
Toronto Police
Toronto shooting
Toronto Teenager Shot

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News