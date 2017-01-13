Crime
Toronto police investigating after teen shot in Moss Park

Toronto police investigate a shooting on Queen Street East on Jan. 13, 2017.

Toronto police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood early Friday morning.

The incident happened in front of a bar located at 222 Queen Street East near Sherbourne Street just after midnight.

The teenager was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

There’s no word yet on any suspects. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

