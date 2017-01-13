Toronto police investigating after teen shot in Moss Park
A A
Toronto police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood early Friday morning.
The incident happened in front of a bar located at 222 Queen Street East near Sherbourne Street just after midnight.
The teenager was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
There’s no word yet on any suspects. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.