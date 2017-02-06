Police warning about high number of break-ins in northwest Calgary

Calgary police sent a warning Monday after a number of nighttime break-ins in the city’s northwest.

In a news release Monday afternoon, police said since Jan. 24, there have been reports of suspects entering eight homes in the communities of Tuscany and Tuscany Springs.

Police said in four of the eight cases, the suspects entered through unlocked doors and stole various items, including electronics.

In many of these cases, police said residents were asleep inside their homes during the break-ins.

In the release, police asked Calgarians to help prevent these types of crimes by:

Locking vehicles, garages, windows and doors;

Hiding or removing valuables, including garage door openers;

Not leaving vehicles unattended with the keys inside;

Reporting any suspicious activity to police immediately.