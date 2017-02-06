Premier tells crown corporations to cut management jobs

WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s Premier said Monday his conservative government has set targets for crown corporations to cut from the top.

“We have set specific management reduction targets of 15 per cent for each organization as a starting point,” Premier Brian Pallister said. “Monopoly delivery organizations tend to get fat at the time, over time that wasn’t addressed by the previous administration and we are addressing it now.

On Friday Manitoba Hydro announced it had eliminated three executive positions from the public utility. It also said it was moving to cut 900 jobs, or 15 per cent, of its work force.

Hydro has indicated it hopes to start by offering buyouts first.

“Liquor and Lotteries, all crown corporations, need to find ways to trim their organizations in all sorts of ways in order to deliver better services at lower costs,” Pallister said. “Same with MPI.”