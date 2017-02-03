Manitoba Hydro to cut 900 positions

Manitoba Hydro is cutting 900 positions from its workforce in an attempt to “improve operation efficiencies,” according to a media release sent Friday.

The crown corporation said the layoffs will begin in the next few weeks.

Manitoba Hydro is also reducing the size of its executive team by 30 per cent.

“Today’s announcement marks the first step in a process of significant transformation for Manitoba Hydro with changes in our executive leadership team and the realignment of our organisational structure,” Manitoba Hydro president, Kelvin Shepherd said.

“These changes are a necessary first step towards achieving cost reductions within Manitoba Hydro and positioning us to execute on our strategic priorities that we have identified as core to Hydro’s success. As a result, three members of Hydro’s vice president team will be leaving the company.”

Around 6,000 people work at Manitoba Hydro.