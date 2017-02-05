Jimmy Bad Man charged in relation to death of Blood Tribe First Nation woman

After a nearly two-year investigation, RCMP have charged a man in relation to the death of Sara-Jean Big Sorrel Horse of the Blood First Nation.

On June 27, 2015, Big Sorrel Horse was found unresponsive before being taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

After an autopsy, police ruled her cause of a death a homicide.

Police said after a lengthy investigation, 42-year-old Jimmy Bad Man was arrested for manslaughter on Feb. 3.

During an unrelated investigation stemming from an assault in Cardston on January 27, 2017, Bad Man also faced a charge of aggravated assault.

Bad Man remains in custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Feb. 6 in Lethbridge.