Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man falling from North York apartment

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a man falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building in North York Saturday night.

Toronto police responded to a call at around 10 p.m. Saturday to an apartment building at 2222 Weston Road.

Officers went to a fourth floor apartment and a short time after entering the unit a man fell from the window.

Unknown trouble Weston Rd and Church St overnight, @SIUOntario has invoked their mandate at this call and no further comment can be made ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 5, 2017

A 34-year-old man suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU said he is in serious but stable condition.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the lead investigator 1-800-787-8529.