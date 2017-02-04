More winter weather on the way

Snow will continue to fall throughout the Okanagan, with snowfall warnings issued by Environment Canada for mountain passes.

Non-stop snowfall is expected overnight with the north Okanagan hardest hit with upwards of 12 centimetres.

Kelowna is expected to see up to 10 centimetres while a little less is predicted for Penticton.

RCMP are warning that roads and highways are slick and asking drivers to slow down.

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt where between 20 and 30 centimetres is expected to fall.

Between 20 and 40 centimetres is forecast for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

Snowfall is likely to continue through most of next week.