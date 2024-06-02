Menu

Canada

African, Caribbean products and culture showcased at Afro World Expo in Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
The Afro World Expo 2024, which is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, is a two-day event aimed at highlighting African and Caribbean products, culture and companies. Paul Johnson has the story.
A large expo showcasing Black-owned businesses is taking place this weekend in Vancouver.

The Afro World Expo 2024, which is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, is a two-day event aimed at highlighting African and Caribbean products, culture and companies.

“(It’s) bringing our businesses, our food, our clothing and fashion to the broader Vancouver community,” said Clavia Alleyne, vice-president of the BC Black Business Association.

The second annual expo provides small businesses, artists and community organizations a platform to gain exposure and bring the community together for a fun and educational two days of events.

One of those entrepreneurs is Ayissi Nyemba with Emkao Foods. She makes premium chocolate products.

“I am a third generation of cocoa farmers, and when I started to see the irregularities and how little the small cocoa farmers gain, I just wanted to do something different,” she said.

Highlights of the event include a live band, an African traditional costume masquerade, and other performances.

