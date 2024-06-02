Rainfall, high streamflow warnings in effect for Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s South Coast is getting a soaking Sunday, with most of the region under a heavy rainfall warning.

Environment Canada says Metro Vancouver will receive up to 60 mm of precipitation throughout Sunday.

Global News weather reporter Stephanie Florian says its due to an intense frontal system.

“Howe Sound, the Fraser Valley and northeast Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge and Coquitlam, are currently under a rainfall warning,” Florian said.

“(There is) the potential of localized flooding.”

The heavy rain is expected to ease into showers on Monday, but Florian says another system is inbound, which will bring more heavy rain on Tuesday.

Motorists are being warned to drive in accordance with conditions and be aware that water could pool in low-lying areas.

The regional district Metro Vancouver has also issued a high stream flow warning.

“A spring storm starting on Sunday morning and lasting until early Monday is expected to lead to unusually high flows for this time of year in the North Shore’s Capilano and Seymour rivers,” staff said.

Metro Vancouver is urging those who enjoy spending time near the rivers, whether it be using nearby trails, fishing or kayaking, to protect their safety by being alert and extremely cautious.