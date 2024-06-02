Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Rainfall, high streamflow warnings in effect for Metro Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 2:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rainfall, high streamflow warnings in effect for Metro Vancouver'
Rainfall, high streamflow warnings in effect for Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada says Metro Vancouver will receive up to 60 mm of precipitation throughout Sunday. Global News weather reporter Stephanie Florian says its due to an intense frontal system.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s South Coast is getting a soaking Sunday, with most of the region under a heavy rainfall warning.

Environment Canada says Metro Vancouver will receive up to 60 mm of precipitation throughout Sunday.

Global News weather reporter Stephanie Florian says its due to an intense frontal system.

“Howe Sound, the Fraser Valley and northeast Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge and Coquitlam, are currently under a rainfall warning,” Florian said.

“(There is) the potential of localized flooding.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The heavy rain is expected to ease into showers on Monday, but Florian says another system is inbound, which will bring more heavy rain on Tuesday.

Motorists are being warned to drive in accordance with conditions and be aware that water could pool in low-lying areas.

Story continues below advertisement

The regional district Metro Vancouver has also issued a high stream flow warning.

“A spring storm starting on Sunday morning and lasting until early Monday is expected to lead to unusually high flows for this time of year in the North Shore’s Capilano and Seymour rivers,” staff said.

Trending Now

Metro Vancouver is urging those who enjoy spending time near the rivers, whether it be using nearby trails, fishing or kayaking, to protect their safety by being alert and extremely cautious.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 1'
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 1
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices