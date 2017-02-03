McDavid scores Edmonton Oilers’ lone goal in 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, lifting the Carolina Hurricanes past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Friday night.

Jordan Staal had a goal in the first period for Carolina, which split the season series. Edmonton won the other meeting, 3-2 at home on Oct. 18.

Connor McDavid scored the Oilers’ only goal, tying the game in the second period.

READ MORE: NHL stars in awe of Connor McDavid: ‘It’s incredible how fast he is’

Aho put the Hurricanes ahead on their first power play of the game, beating Cam Talbot on a one-timer from the right circle with Justin Faulk on the primary assist for the rookie’s 16th goal of the campaign.

Carolina, 17-6-1 at home, improved to 8-0-0 this season when allowing just one goal.

Carolina’s Cam Ward, who grew up in the Edmonton suburb of Sherwood Park, Alberta, stopped 24 shots.

Talbot, who lost for the first time in five appearances against Carolina, had 21 saves.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers can’t beat Rinne, lose 2-0 to Nashville Predators

Edmonton defenceman Matt Benning left at 14:36 of the second after being bloodied by a hard check from Viktor Stalberg behind the Oilers’ goal and did not return.

Carolina led 1-0 after the first period despite being outshot 9-5 and being penalized once to none for the Oilers.

Staal put the Hurricanes ahead on an even-strength rush at 11:36, receiving a pass from Elias Lindholm in the low slot and beating Talbot stick side for his 11th goal of the season.

McDavid tied it at 8:04 of the second, taking a stretch pass from Oscar Klefbom on a rush and slamming the puck by Ward’s glove side. McDavid’s 18th goal of the season snapped his two-game points drought.

The Hurricanes outshot Edmonton 12-10 in the second period. Carolina was penalized twice during the frame, while the visitors remained penalty-free.

NOTES: Edmonton LW Jujhar Khaira (upper body) missed his seventh straight game, while Oilers C Anton Lander and D Eric Gryba were healthy scratches. … Carolina RW Ty Rattie, D Ryan Murphy and D Matt Tennyson were healthy scratches. … Oilers D Andrej Sekera played in 131 games for Carolina from 2013-15.

UP NEXT:

Oilers: Visit Montreal on Sunday in the finale of a three-game road trip.

Hurricanes: Visit New York Islanders on Saturday night in the opener of a three-game road trip.