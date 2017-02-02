Calgary Flames

More
Sports
February 2, 2017 6:50 pm

Calgary Flames to practise in NYC’s Central Park

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Philadelphia Flyers NHL hockey team practices at Lasker rink in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011.

Mary Altaffer, AP Photo
A A

The Calgary Flames will have the New York City skyline as a backdrop for their Saturday practice.

The Flames are scheduled to skate outside on Lasker Rink in Central Park‘s north end. A team spokesman said the Flames will don their equipment at their hotel and bus over to the rink and back.

The Winnipeg Jets (2013), Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers (2011) have also held practices at Lasker, used as a swimming pool in the summer and a two-sheet skating rink in winter.

Flyers Hockey Central Park

The Philadelphia Flyers NHL hockey team practices at Lasker rink in New York’s Central Park, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Flyers Hockey Central Park

The Philadelphia Flyers NHL hockey team practices at Lasker rink in New York’s Central Park, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011.

Mary Altaffer, AP Photo

Lasker and Wollman Rink in the park’s south end are both managed by U.S. President Donald Trump‘s business empire.

Calgary faces the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in the second game of a three-game road trip.

The Flames (26-24-3) take on the New Jersey Devils on Friday. They conclude their road trip next Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames practise
Calgary Sports
Central Park
Central park hockey practise
Flames practise in Central Park
New York City
NHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News