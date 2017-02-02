City of Vancouver says it’s ready to handle yet another snowfall

With flurries expected for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley this weekend, the City of Vancouver says it will be ready to handle yet another snowfall.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, saying snow could start falling as early as Friday morning.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says snowfall amounts of between two to five centimetres are expected in the morning. Heavier snow could hit Metro Vancouver Friday night and into Saturday morning, and a second storm is also forecast for Sunday, which could bring even more snow.

Officials with the City of Vancouver, who were heavily criticized for their handling of multiple snowfalls in December and January, say they are monitoring weather reports 24 hours a day and crews are already brining city streets in anticipation of the snowfall.

The City says the brine will activate when cars drive over snow and that will help to melt it.

In mid-December, the City was slammed by drivers when major arteries in and out of the city were not cleared, making motorists plow through thick slush. Freezing temperatures subsequently turned slush into ice, making side streets and sidewalks difficult to navigate.

READ MORE: Vancouver drivers complain about lack of plowing as snow hits; city defends response

The City says there are conflicting reports from Environment Canada and other forecasters about just how much snow will fall on Friday, with some suggesting snow will turn to rain by Friday evening.

City officials say their snow response plan, including equipment numbers and staffing, is tied to the weather forecast. Due to the variation in forecasts for Friday, the full snow response fleet is being queued up to respond, and resources will be scaled back if there is less snowfall than anticipated.

If it is snowy and icy over the weekend, sanitation collection groups and street crews will be salting and sanding any icy residential lanes. The City anticipates if there is freezing, there may be some collection delays, as the areas serviced on Monday and Tuesday are the areas with the steepest laneways.

As freezing weather is anticipated to last for several days, residents are asked to ensure that snow is removed from driveways and sidewalks as soon as it falls in order to prevent freezing. According to the City of Vancouver bylaws, snow must be cleared from the sidewalks by 10 a.m. the next day.

City officials are reminding that while salt helps to break up ice and snow, it is not a replacement for snow removal. However, the City says it’s fully stocked with salt to handle the snow.

COV crews getting salt/trucks ready for snow this weekend. Brining trucks already on some streets. @GlobalBC https://t.co/AN0Jmcnl4s—

Jill Bennett (@jillreports) February 02, 2017

Meanwhile, warming centres for anyone who needs to get out of the cold and snow will be operating again.

Planned for both Thursday, Feb. 2 to Friday, Feb. 3, three community centre locations will be open overnight, including:

West End (11 p.m.-6:30 a.m.)

Britannia (10 p.m.-9 a.m.)

Carnegie (11 p.m.-7 a.m.)

If an area requires attention during the snowstorm, residents are being asked to use VanConnect app (vancouver.ca/vanconnect) or call 3-1-1 to report the problem.