Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Inmate deaths in prisons trend up in past decade, BC Coroners Service says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 11:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Drones flooding B.C. prisons with contraband'
Drones flooding B.C. prisons with contraband
RELATED - Corrections officials in B.C. warn they're facing a flood drugs, phones and weapons being delivered to prison inmates by drones. Darrian Matassa-Fung reports. – Dec 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Inmate deaths have been trending upward over the past decade in B.C. prisons.

The BC Coroners Service since 2013, 188 inmate deaths have been recorded in the province.

The deaths have been at both provincial and federal facilities.

The coroner service said the annual average is 17 deaths per year, with 25 inmates dying in 2023 and, by comparison, 11 deaths recorded in 2013.

The agency said 60 per cent of the deaths were classified as natural, followed by 18 per cent as accidental and 15 per cent as self-harm.

It is noted the data is “preliminary” and excludes deaths at halfway houses, in police custody, and at forensic psychiatric hospitals.

Click to play video: 'Serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison'
Serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

About 60 per cent of the deaths happened at federal prisons, with the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford recording by far the most, at 64, followed by the Mission Institution with 15.

Story continues below advertisement

Among provincial facilities, the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam saw the highest total with 23 deaths, while the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre had 20.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The coroners service says about 72 per cent of the 188 people who died were aged 30-69, and all but three of them were men.

Trending Now

In recent years, the Union of Correctional Officers in B.C. has raised serious concerns about what they say is escalating violence within their facilities.

B.C. union president John Randle said drones make daily deliveries to every single medium and maximum prison.

The drones have flooded B.C. prisons with contraband such as cell phones, weapons and drugs.

Click to play video: 'Repairs to leaky pipes at B.C. prison took 4 years'
Repairs to leaky pipes at B.C. prison took 4 years

— with files from Canadian Press

Advertisement
More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices