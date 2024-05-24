Menu

Crime

Crown seeks 4-year sentence for B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 10:47 am
1 min read
A judge is expected to hand down a sentence to notorious sex offender Randall Hopley Friday morning for three charges he pleaded guilty to in late April. Troy Charles has the story.
A judge is expected to hand down a sentence to notorious sex offender Randall Hopley on Friday morning for three charges he pleaded guilty to in late April.

Hopley was charged after disappearing from his halfway house in November 2023.

He went missing for 10 days and the convicted sex offender cut off his ankle monitoring device before he fled the facility.

Hopley was arrested by an off-duty Vancouver police officer outside a police station.

He pleaded guilty to failing to attend court, breaking a long-term supervision order by being in the presence of children under 16, and failing or refusing to comply with a long-term supervision order by failing to reside at a community residential facility on April 26.

Crown is seeking a combined four-year sentence with no credit for time spent in custody, while the defence is arguing for a two-year sentence.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Sgt. Steve Addison later confirmed Hopley was going to turn himself in because he was “cold” when the off-duty officer recognized him.

Hopley is known for abducting a three-year-old boy from a southeastern B.C. home in 2011.

He completed a six-year prison term for the abduction and was released in 2018 under a 10-year long-term supervision order.

Hopley has been diagnosed with pedophilia, borderline intellectual functioning and a personality disorder. He has had his release suspended four times since 2019 for breaching conditions or being aggressive.

Halfway house staff found sex toys, adult pornography, adult male and female underwear and SIM cards in Hopley’s possession.

He has been assessed as a high risk to reoffend sexually and a moderate risk for other types of offences, and has repeatedly shown himself to have problems with self-control, including a history of angry outbursts at staff and his parole supervisor, according to a report.

