More snow could be on the way for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley by the weekend

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast could see some periods of snow and rain later on Friday and into the weekend.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says temperatures in the region will stay well below freezing and several degrees under early February averages for the next few days.

Arctic winds can be expected in the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Southern Gulf Islands and over Southern Vancouver Island as well.

Madryga say s a moist weather system currently off the California Coast lifts northwards on Friday, clouds will increase in the Lower Mainland. By later Friday and into the weekend, periods of rain and snow are predicted to develop across the South Coast.

Snowfall will be most likely at higher elevations and over inland areas as temperatures remain close to the freezing point. Snowfall accumulations will vary considerably from place to place.

