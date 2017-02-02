Kids Come First report suggests Calgary public school students falling behind in math

A new study suggests students in the Calgary public school system are falling behind their fellow Catholic students when it comes to math, despite the Calgary Board of Education’s rebuttal that the study findings are “misleading and inaccurate.”

The Kids Come First report found more children in public schools are failing Grade 6 math than “achieving excellence.”

That’s not the case in the Catholic school system, it said.

The report blasts Calgary Board of Education (CBE) trustees for voting down a motion that would have recognized the problem and said teachers in the school system are “doing their best with the direction they are given.”

The amendment put forward by trustee Trina Hurdman was defeated 4-3, with trustees arguing that administration was already developing strategies to improve performance.

“I think we’re at the point now where we just feel that the parents and the public need to understand the breath and the depth of what is actually happening in education,” said Lisa Davis, founder of Kids Come First, while speaking with News Talk 770’s Danielle Smith on Thursday.

In a statement to News Talk 770, the CBE refuted the report’s findings but said it is committed to improving its results.

The report found the CBE’s failure rate for Grade 6 provincial achievement tests (PAT) in math is 58 per cent higher than the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD). The failure rate for the Grade 9 math PAT is 48 per cent higher than the CCSD and 14 per cent higher than the provincial average.

It found results were particularly troubling in northeast Calgary, where 93 per cent of schools are falling below the provincial average in math. That’s the case for only 47 per cent of Catholic schools.

“One of the reasons that you have better rates in some of the other quadrants is because parents there have the resources to pay for tutoring and to work with their kids,” Davis said. “And that’s not necessarily available with all parents.”

The CBE said the board reports on every student enrolled when it comes to provincial achievement tests, while other jurisdictions may choose to report only students who wrote the test.

“This means that our results include students who may have been absent or choose not to write for a variety of reasons. This negatively impacts our overall results, but aligns with our objective of encouraging every student to participate fully in the program of study.”

The CBE said report card data would provide a more accurate glimpse into student performance.

The Kids Come First study also found that higher admin costs are hurting Calgary students and that if the CBE ran at the same ratio of overhead costs and school supports as the Catholic school district, an extra $110 million would go directly into Calgary schools.

“What that means is that these under-performing schools could have an aid in every classroom. When you talk to teachers about the difference that makes, it’s enormous,” Davis added.

“There’s no question that these high overhead and admin cost hurt kids. They hurt teachers who are trying to help these kids.”

The CBE said it carefully manages board and system administration costs and that all boards are required by Alberta Education to provide an annual report. It adds the board and administration costs are less than three per cent.

Full statement from the CBE:

“The facts as presented in the Kids Come First news release are misleading and inaccurate. Our comprehensive reporting to the province, and to our board of trustees demonstrates that overall, CBE students are performing well in math.

We are however committed to improving our results. Success in math is an area of focus for us and for the province as a whole. That’s why we are working with our teachers, parents and students to develop a K-12 math strategy.

On Provincial Achievement Tests, the CBE reports on every student enrolled, while other jurisdictions may choose to report only on those students who wrote the test. This means that our results include students who may have been absent or choose not to write for a variety of reasons. This negatively impacts our overall results, but aligns with our objective of encouraging every student to participate fully in the program of study, including writing the Provincial Achievement Test.

A more comprehensive way to look at math achievement is to consider report card data and standardized test results together. Report cards, for example, include a more complete range of learning outcomes than can be assessed compared to a single standardized test. Our report card results show that:

Over 90 per cent of our Grade 6 students have successfully met the four curriculum outcomes.

Over 90 per cent of our Grade 9 students have successfully met these outcomes, except for complex problem solving, where 87 per cent of students have met these outcomes.

On math Provincial Achievement Tests:

A higher percentage of Grade 6 students achieved at the acceptable standard and the standard of excellence than the province. In addition, we have improved both at the standard of excellence at Grade 6 and at the acceptable standard in Grade 9 when compared to the province.

A higher percentage of Grade 9 CBE students achieved at the acceptable standard and at the standard of excellence compared to the province.

All of our reports related to multi-year Provincial Achievement Tests and report card results, including this link to our math information report, are posted on our website.

Resources to help parents understand what students need to know at each grade level as well as other materials related to our K-12 math strategy engagement are available on our website. Other math resources are also available on our website.

The CBE carefully manages its board and system administration costs. All boards are required by Alberta Education to report on this amount annually. The CBE, like the other metro boards, has board and system administration costs that are less than three per cent. This information is contained in our 2016-17 budget report and other financial documents, and on the Alberta Education website.

We are a well-managed and highly regulated organization. Accurate financial information is easily accessible on our website.”