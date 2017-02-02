Sports
Winnipeg Jets remove Mathieu Perreault from injured reserve

Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault scores the shootout winner against Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo on Dec. 15, 2016.

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault will return to the lineup for Thursday’s tilt against the Dallas Stars after being taken off injured reserve.

The 29-year-old missed the last three games due to a broken finger. He was hurt in Winnipeg’s 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 23.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets’ Mathieu Perreault will make trip after suffering broken finger on ‘dirty play

Perreault told reporters earlier this week a slash from Ducks forward Corey Perry caused the injury.

“It was bad.” Perreault said on Monday. “I ended up with a broken finger. I just think it’s a dirty play.”

Perreault has four goals and 12 assists in 36 games this season. He put up five points in four games before being injured.

The Jets head into Dallas with back-to-back victories. They will try to extend their win streak to three for a tenth time this season. Winnipeg wraps up its four-game road trip on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.

