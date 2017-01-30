Winnipeg Jets’ Mathieu Perreault will make the trip after suffering broken finger on ‘dirty play’

WINNIPEG – After a three day break for the NHL’s all-star weekend the Winnipeg Jets returned to practice on Monday and forward Mathieu Perreault was among the participants.

Perreault sat out the final two games before the break after he was slashed on the hand by his Anaheim Ducks ex-teammate Corey Perry. Perreault revealed the slash broke his finger and was asked if Perry should have been disciplined by the league.

“It was bad.” said Perreault. “I ended up with a broken finger. You think it could be something there, but it’s hard on the play to see it. I just think it’s a dirty play.”

Perreault will go with the team on their three game road trip and is aiming to return either Thursday or Saturday.

“Hopeful that somewhere on this trip he may get back in the lineup.” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We’ll be cautious about that, but he was far better today than I thought he would be.”

Perreault was just finding his groove before he suffered the hand injury. After a slow start to the season he recorded five points in the four games before he was hurt.

“That’s the kind of luck I’m going through right now.” Perreault said.

And Perreault might not be the only forward to return from injury on their three game trip.

“Both he and Drew Stafford are guys that we’ll bring on the trip that are possible.” said Maurice. “Ben Chiarot won’t travel. He skated for the first time today, but won’t make the trip cause he won’t get inside that window. Marko Dano skated for the first time, he’s still two weeks. And Tyler (Myers) is alternating days. We’re hoping that when we get back, he’ll be back on the ice.”

The Jets will face the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and Ondrej Pavelec is expected to be in goal for Winnipeg.

