Winnipeg Jets Drew Stafford day-to-day with lower-body injury
WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets forward Drew Stafford will miss Monday’s home game against the Anaheim Ducks due to a lower-body injury.
Stafford was hurt in Sunday’s win over the St. Louis Blues. It’s not known how or when he got injured. Stafford managed to log 10:34 of ice time before leaving in the second period.
The Jets say the injury isn’t as significant as they initially feared. Stafford is listed as day-to-day.
The 31-year-old missed roughly a month earlier this season with an upper-body injury. He has four goals and eight assists in 34 games.
Rookie Brandon Tanev will take Stafford’s spot in the lineup for Monday’s game.
