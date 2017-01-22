Winnipeg Jets Drew Stafford day-to-day with lower-body injury

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets forward Drew Stafford will miss Monday’s home game against the Anaheim Ducks due to a lower-body injury.

Stafford was hurt in Sunday’s win over the St. Louis Blues. It’s not known how or when he got injured. Stafford managed to log 10:34 of ice time before leaving in the second period.

Drew Stafford will not return to today's game due to a lower-body injury. #STLvsWPG — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 21, 2017

The Jets say the injury isn’t as significant as they initially feared. Stafford is listed as day-to-day.

The 31-year-old missed roughly a month earlier this season with an upper-body injury. He has four goals and eight assists in 34 games.

Rookie Brandon Tanev will take Stafford’s spot in the lineup for Monday’s game.