Mounties investigate woman’s death after shots fired in Red Deer

The death of a woman in Red Deer Wednesday has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated by RCMP.

Mounties responded to a report of shots being fired near a townhouse complex at 42 Street and 54 Avenue at 6:13 a.m.

A short time later, a pickup truck reportedly hit a power pole nearby.

Officers taped off both scenes but say, at this time, they cannot confirm if the two incidents are related.

An autopsy on the woman is scheduled for Thursday in Calgary.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Red Deer RCMP officers as well as members of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are interviewing witnesses and processing the scenes.