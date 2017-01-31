Crime
January 31, 2017 2:50 pm

Women charged after head-on collision on Highway 7 near Rosetown, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon woman facing a number of charges following a head-on collision on Highway 7 near Rosetown, Sask.

File / Global News
A A

A Saskatoon woman is facing a number of charges following a head-on collision on Highway 7 between a SUV and a semi near Rosetown, Sask.

The crash happened on Jan. 27 at around 9:45 a.m. CT approximately 10 kilometres east of the community.

READ MORE: One person dead in crash on Highway 5 near Peterson, Sask.

Story continues below
Global News

According to Rosetown RCMP, three people in the SUV were taken to hospital. A man and a woman then fled on foot and tried to hide in the basement of a local business.

They were arrested a short time later.

The man, along with the third person in the SUV, were taken to a Saskatoon hospital for further assessment. There is no update on their current conditions.

The driver of the SUV, Vanessa Kraft, and the driver of the semi were not injured.

READ MORE: Sask. mother killed in alleged drunk driving crash outside Regina

Kraft, 28, is now charged with obstructing justice, driving with undue care and attention, driving without reasonable care for others, failing to notify an administrator of an address change and either having, giving or consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

She is scheduled to make her next court appearance on March 28.

Police continue to investigate.

Rosetown is approximately 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 7
Highway 7 Collision
Highway 7 Crash
Highway 7 Head-On Collision
Highway 7 Head-On Crash
Obstructing Justice
Rosetown
Rosetown RCMP
Sask RCMP
Vanessa Kraft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News