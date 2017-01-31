Women charged after head-on collision on Highway 7 near Rosetown, Sask.

A Saskatoon woman is facing a number of charges following a head-on collision on Highway 7 between a SUV and a semi near Rosetown, Sask.

The crash happened on Jan. 27 at around 9:45 a.m. CT approximately 10 kilometres east of the community.

According to Rosetown RCMP, three people in the SUV were taken to hospital. A man and a woman then fled on foot and tried to hide in the basement of a local business.

They were arrested a short time later.

The man, along with the third person in the SUV, were taken to a Saskatoon hospital for further assessment. There is no update on their current conditions.

The driver of the SUV, Vanessa Kraft, and the driver of the semi were not injured.

Kraft, 28, is now charged with obstructing justice, driving with undue care and attention, driving without reasonable care for others, failing to notify an administrator of an address change and either having, giving or consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

She is scheduled to make her next court appearance on March 28.

Police continue to investigate.

Rosetown is approximately 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.