One person dead in crash on Highway 5 near Peterson, Sask.

A woman has been killed and three people were injured after a crash on Highway 5 near Peterson, Sask.

Humboldt RCMP said the pickup truck and car collided at around 8 p.m. CT on Monday.

The driver of the car, a 64-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Two passengers in the car, a 33-year-old woman and a five-year-old child, and the driver of the truck, a 31-year-old man, were taken to a Saskatoon hospital with unknown injuries. There is no word on their current condition.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the deadly crash.

Peterson is approximately 75 kilometres east of Saskatoon.