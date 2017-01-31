3 people charged in kidnapping: Cochrane RCMP

‘Three people from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation are facing charges in an alleged kidnapping earlier this month.

In a Tuesday news release, Cochrane RCMP said investigators determined the victim had a “planned meeting with the suspects related to drug activity” and was “taken and held for a period of time.”

He was later released. RCMP said he suffered minor injuries during his abduction.

RCMP have charged Georgina Twoyoungmen, 36, Lyle Bearspaw, 23, and Crieg Amos, 26, each with assault and kidnapping with a firearm.

All three have been denied bail and are scheduled to make their first court appearance in Cochrane Provincial Court on Tuesday.