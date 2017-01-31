Crime
January 31, 2017 1:43 pm

3 people charged in kidnapping: Cochrane RCMP

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: An RCMP cruiser

Global News
A A

‘Three people from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation are facing charges in an alleged kidnapping earlier this month.

In a Tuesday news release, Cochrane RCMP said investigators determined the victim had a “planned meeting with the suspects related to drug activity” and was “taken and held for a period of time.”

He was later released. RCMP said he suffered minor injuries during his abduction.

RCMP have charged Georgina Twoyoungmen, 36, Lyle Bearspaw, 23, and Crieg Amos, 26, each with assault and kidnapping with a firearm.

All three have been denied bail and are scheduled to make their first court appearance in Cochrane Provincial Court on Tuesday.

 

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abduction
Cochrane Provincial Court
Cochrane RCMP
Crieg Amos
Georgina Twoyoungmen
Kidnapping
Lyle Bearspaw
Stoney Nakoda First Nation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News