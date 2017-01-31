Red River College increasing security after attacks on students

WINNIPEG — Red River College is increasing security following two attacks on students.

A 20-year-old student was sitting in the Exchange District Campus, at 160 Princess St., when someone stabbed him with a weapon in the upper body.

The suspect fled and the student was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Last Friday the college says there was another incident with a student off campus.

The college says security staff and Winnipeg police will be increasing patrols throughout the Exchange District Campus.

Additionally, the college is installing four new security cameras and ordering three more.

The college is also undergoing an audit at all its campuses to review security systems and develop a five-year plan for upgrades.