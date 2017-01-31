Robert Nicholson to be sentenced for killing ex-tenants’ family dog

WARNING: Graphic content

A Calgary man will be sentenced on Monday for killing his former tenants’ family dog.

Robert Nicholson pleaded guilty in November to one count of causing harm to an animal.

Chevy, a female Border Collie cross, was killed March 23, 2015.

Nicholson, 36, had sublet the main floor of a Renfrew house to Joe Hossay and his wife and kids.

Nicholson went into a rage and broke down the door to the Hossays’ suite, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Court heard that Nicholson chased Chevy around the house, into the backyard and the garage. Nicholson then struck Chevy with the blunt end of an axe, causing a skull fracture.

When that didn’t knock Chevy unconscious, court heard that Nicholson stabbed him twice in the throat with a knife. But that still didn’t kill the dog.

Chevy ran from the garage but then Nicholson attacked her again — attempting to cut the dog’s throat. The knife was too dull.

Nicholson went back into his home and obtained a serrated knife, then went back outside and cut through Chevy’s neck.

The vet who later examined Chevy said there were both stab and “saw” marks in the dog’s neck.

Chevy died from blood loss from the cut to her jugular and carotid veins.

Prosecutor Rosalind Greenwood told court the dog was “murdered in a violent, savage manner” and described it as ‘‘stark, unmitigated terror.”

The doctor estimated it took at least ten minutes for the dog to die and said the dog would have been gasping while the attack continued.