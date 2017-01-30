A ‘Trekkie’s dream’ for Calgarians excited about ‘Mr. Star Trek’s’ new exhibit

MayAnn Asmus has been a fan of Star Trek since she first watched the original series growing up in the 1960s.

“For me, it’s just awesome,” Asmus said.

And now she’s enjoying experiencing it at a whole new level, as one of several Calgarians selected as volunteers for an exhibit being set up at the city’s Spark Science Centre.

Called “Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience,” it contains about 50 items used in production of the TV series and movies.

“This is a Trekkie’s dream,” Asmus said.

The dream is coming true thanks to Martin Netter, a man from Germany who’s amassed the world’s largest collection of Star Trek props and costumes, something that’s earned him the nickname “Mr. Star Trek.”

Netter has also admired the show for decades.

“Starting in 1972, which was the first episode in Germany,” he explained. “I like the show, but what I like more are the fans.”

Another longtime Trekkie, Calgarian Laura Fairfield, is also volunteering at the exhibit.

Along with Asmus, she’ll be helping guide visitors through the displays.

“I’ve been watching Star Trek since I was little and my dad was watching it,” Fairfield told Netter. “So it’s really cool that you shared your collection with Calgary.”

The exhibit opens Saturday, Feb. 4, running until June 4 at the Spark Science Centre.