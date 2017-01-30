5 universities taking Nova Scotia Teachers Union to court over work-to-rule

Five Nova Scotia universities are taking the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) to court over the work-to-rule directive that prohibits teachers from accepting and supervising student teacher practicums.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia teachers returning to work-to-rule Monday

Acadia, Cape Breton, Mount Saint Vincent, St. Francis Xavier and Sainte-Anne universities announced Monday they’d be taking legal action to the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia on the grounds that the directive violates Section 31 of the Education Act.

“Teachers will not accept or supervise student teachers, fill out assessments from external agencies unless required by law,” the directive reads.

READ MORE: Future Nova Scotia teachers see in-class practicums stalled indefinitely

The in-class practicums are a requirement by the Nova Scotia universities for students to complete their teaching degrees.

Nearly 600 students from the five universities are being affected by the job action, according to St. Francis Xavier spokesperson Cindy MacKenzie.

MacKenzie said in a release that a separate motion was filed seeking an “emergency injunction to alleviate irreparable harm to students” so students can start their practicums as soon as possible.

“The urgency of this situation required the matter be placed before the Supreme Court as the best way to stand up for students and protect their interests,” said St. FX President Dr. Kent MacDonald.

“If the job action continues, nearly 300 of our students will not graduate on time, causing harm and risk to their future careers.”

READ MORE: Work-to-rule causing roadblocks as Nova Scotia teachers, government return to talks

MacKenzie says the universities reached out to the NSTU in December to try to come to a solution to the directive, and sent correspondence on Dec. 22, Jan. 9 and 13 asking for a face-to-face or telephone meeting.

“The NSTU did not respond favourably to this reasonable request,” the release says.

The practicum requirements vary based on each school.