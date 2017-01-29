Persons of interest in Lincoln, NB shooting arrested

Two persons of interest wanted in connection to a Lincoln, N.B. shooting death have been arrested by RCMP.

In a release, police said a 30-year-old Kingsclear First Nation man and 23-year-old Fredericton woman were arrested in Benton, N.B. on Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday at about 5:10 a.m., officers received a call of a shooting in Tamarack Park off Lincoln Road in the New Brunswick community. Police said a 34-year-old man who had been shot left the area and drove to a Fredericton motel. Emergency crews responded and took the man to hospital. RCMP reported the man, who Global News confirmed as Bobby Martin of Fredericton, died that afternoon.

Evan Polchies, 30, was identified as a person of interest by police on Thursday, while Joe-Anna Hachey, 23, was identified on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not said if any charges have been laid.