Canada
January 26, 2017 12:03 pm
Updated: January 26, 2017 12:17 pm

RCMP investigate early morning shooting in Lincoln, NB

By

RCMP are investigating a shooting that occurred in Tamarack Park in Lincoln, N.B. early Thursday morning.

Adrienne South/Global News
A A

A 34-year-old man is in hospital after police responded to a shooting in Lincoln, N.B. on Thursday morning.

At about 5:10 a.m. RCMP received a call about a shooting in Tamarack Park off of Lincoln Road.

Police said after he was shot, the man left the area and went to a motel on Lincoln Road in Fredericton. Emergency crews found the man and took him to hospital.

The RCMP are still investigating and said in a release they are talking to possible witnesses.

No arrests have been made.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Fredericton
Lincoln NB
Lincoln New Brunswick
Oromocto RCMP
RCMP
Tamarack Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News