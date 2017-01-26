RCMP investigate early morning shooting in Lincoln, NB

A 34-year-old man is in hospital after police responded to a shooting in Lincoln, N.B. on Thursday morning.

At about 5:10 a.m. RCMP received a call about a shooting in Tamarack Park off of Lincoln Road.

Police said after he was shot, the man left the area and went to a motel on Lincoln Road in Fredericton. Emergency crews found the man and took him to hospital.

The RCMP are still investigating and said in a release they are talking to possible witnesses.

No arrests have been made.