RCMP confirm death of man in Lincoln, N.B. shooting

RCMP have confirmed the 34-year-old man who was shot in Lincoln, N.B. on Thursday has died.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate early morning shooting in Lincoln, NB

Const. Hans Ouellette with RCMP said the man died in hospital Thursday afternoon from his injuries sustained in the shooting. An autopsy is being performed Friday.

Officers had received a call at about 5:10 a.m. about a shooting in Tamarack Park off Lincoln Road and said the man that was shot left the area and made his way to a motel in Fredericton. Emergency crews responded and took him to hospital.

A search is still on for Evan Polchies, a person of interest in connection with the investigation. Police say they believe he is armed and people are advised not to approach him and call 911.

Polchies is described by police as an aboriginal man with black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 180lbs and standing approximately 6-foot-1. He also has numerous tattoos. RCMP say he also may be driving a white 2005 Kia Sorento with an Alberta licence plate number BVD 2709.

The investigation is ongoing.