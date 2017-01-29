Police search for suspect in Plateau-Mont-Royal shooting

A 23-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was shot in the abdomen early Sunday morning.

Montreal Police said they received several 911 calls around 3:30 a.m., reporting gunshots heard on St-Laurent Boulevard, near Prince Arthur Street West.

When officers arrived at the scene, they quickly located the victim who was still conscious.

“He was shot at least once,” Montreal police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant said.”

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but his status has since been upgraded and he is expected to survive.

According to police the shooting happened just as the bars were letting out.

“There was an altercation and one man shot the victim before fleeing on foot,” Brabant said.

Investigators are hoping to review surveillance camera footage that could help them identify the suspect.

Brabant confirmed the victim was not known to police but added he was not cooperating with the investigation.

Saint-Laurent Boulevard was cordoned off for several hours, between Sherbrooke Street and Prince Arthur Street, as crime scene technicians and the canine unit scoured the area for clues.

Saint-Laurent has since been reopened to traffic.