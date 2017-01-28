Man missing in Alberta after collision on Highway 1

Police are looking for a man believed to have gone missing after a crash that happened on Highway 1 west of Canmore more than five days ago.

David Mcsween was last seen along Highway 1 on Monday, Jan. 23, at around 10 p.m.

Officials believe that Mcsween was travelling west on Highway 1 near Canmore when he was involved in a collision that resulted in damage to his vehicle, a white 2015 Nissan Sentra.

Police said they think that a passing motorist may have stopped to offer Mcsween a ride.

Mcsween is roughly 5’10”, with a medium build, brown hair and green eyes. He has a scar on his left forearm, from his elbow to his wrist.

Police have not said if or where Mcsween’s vehicle was found.