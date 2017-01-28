Canada
A call for open borders: Anti-Trump demo to hit streets of Montreal

In this file photo, A protester looks toward a circling helicopter as he demonstrates against President Donald Trump's visit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. Solidarity Across Borders is marching in Montreal and is calling for the regularization of all undocumented people, arguing no one is illegal. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Jacqueline Larma/AP Photo
Demonstrators will take to the streets of downtown Montreal to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump and the far right.

The event, organized by Solidarity Across Borders, is expected to draw protesters at Bethune Square at the corner of Guy Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard West, at noon on Saturday.

Trump has said he plans to build a wall along the United States’ border with Mexico and has also announced support for the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. The projects have been vehemently denounced by native communities.

The group argues that Trump’s measures are “racist, Islamophobic and violent,” and they say the goal of the demonstration is to denounce Trump’s policies and show solidarity with communities under attack.

