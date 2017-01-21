Thousands converge on Place des Arts for Women’s March in Montreal

Montrealers gathered at the Place des Arts Saturday morning in support of the Women’s March in Washington D.C., where an estimated 500,000 people gathered at the National Mall to show U.S. President Donald Trump they won’t be silent over the next four years.

An estimated 5,000 women, men and children of all nationalities were present as the rally got underway at 11 a.m. in Montreal, and all came bearing a message.

Women, men and children of all nationalities at the #WomensMarch in Montreal. Speakers say they're "standing with the people of the U.S." pic.twitter.com/B1IWdcAX3m — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) January 21, 2017

remember those who cannot be with us in protest because oppression is too strong #manifdesfemmes #womensmarchMTL #in solidarity — Julie Tamiko Manning (@JulieTamiko) January 21, 2017

"We're here to show our solidarity with our sisters in the U.S.; Trump's inauguration has ramifications on us." pic.twitter.com/8LgV8P2ZO6 — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) January 21, 2017

Marching with and for my daughter, and for the rights of women everywhere. #womensmarchmtl #manifdesfemmesmtl pic.twitter.com/40MscVDihh — Fred (@fmailhot) January 21, 2017

Some donned pink hats made to look like cats, referencing comments made by Trump in 2005 where –when discussing women — “Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Thousands are beginning to gather at Place des Arts in #Montreal for the @womensmarch. pic.twitter.com/svYp6084NM — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) January 21, 2017

The 2005 incident was caught on tape and came to light during the election campaign.

While women’s rights took central stage with keynote speakers including Montreal’s own Sue Montgomery of #BeenRapedNeverReported fame organizers of the event reiterated the importance of equality, diversity and inclusiveness.

Montreal’s rally was one of 600 sister marches planned around the world.

