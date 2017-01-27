Drug, weapon charges for Prince Albert, Sask. man wanted on outstanding warrants

A Prince Albert, Sask., man wanted on outstanding warrants is facing drug and weapon charges after he was arrested earlier this week.

Prince Albert police officials said officers spotted the man on Wednesday in an alley behind 10th Avenue and Central Avenue.

READ MORE: Saskatoon man facing numerous fraud, mailbox theft charges

He was arrested on the outstanding warrants.

Officers said a search of the man turned up a concealed knife and a backpack he had contained MDMA, meth, marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia.

READ MORE: Curtis Morin charged with 2nd-degree murder, aiming shotgun at police officers

Kevin Ackegan, 37, is charged with drug trafficking and breaching a court order not to carry a concealed weapon.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.