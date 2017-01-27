Saskatoon man facing numerous fraud, mailbox theft charges

A Saskatoon man is facing multiple fraud charges after some businesses were reportedly defrauded by someone using pre-paid type credit cards.

Saskatoon police allege he was involved in at least seven break and enters to mailboxes in apartment buildings and condominiums over the last six weeks.

Investigators believe he then used stolen credit card statements to commit fraud at the businesses using pre-paid type credit cards that had no chip or security features.

Police said he would then convince employees to process the credit card information manually to complete the sale.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.

He is facing approximately 40 charges for credit card fraud, break and enter to mail boxes, weapons offences and breach of court orders.

Investigators are urging business owners and managers to encourage their employees not to accept credit card payments when the information has to be entered manually.