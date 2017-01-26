Arrest made in Moncton homicide, Canada-wide warrant issued for second person

RCMP have arrested a woman and issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man in connection with the Tuesday stabbing death of a Moncton man.

Jesse James Perry-Belliveau, 25, of Moncton has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rodney Perry.

Perry-Belliveau is described as a white man, standing approximately 5-foot-6 and weighing about 140 pounds with a slim build. He has brown hair and green eyes and several tattoos. One of the tattoos is the word “love” on the right side of his neck.

The charges come after police were called to a parking lot on Elmwood Drive Tuesday afternoon to a complaint of a fight.

When officers arrived they found a man in a car on Stone Avenue with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Surveillance photos were then released by police on Wednesday.

Kimberly Cormier, 45, of Moncton has also been charged with second-degree murder.

She was arrested Wednesday and appeared Thursday in Moncton provincial court. She has been remanded and is set to appear in court March 16.

RCMP have released a photo of Perry-Belliveau and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact 506-857-2400.