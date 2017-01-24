RCMP investigate stabbing in Moncton
RCMP are investigating after a man was found suffering from stab wounds in Moncton Tuesday afternoon.
Codiac RCMP said they responded to a call of a fight in the Elmwood Motel parking lot at about 2:30 p.m., but the fight was over when they arrived.
Police said they found a vehicle that had crashed into a hydro pole and on further investigation, they discovered a man behind the wheel with stab wounds and called an ambulance.
The man was pronounced dead at hospital.
The RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating.
– With files from Shelley Steeves, Global News
