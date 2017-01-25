RCMP seek 2 persons of interest in Moncton homicide

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for assistance in finding two persons of interest in relation to a homicide that occurred in Moncton on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a complaint of a fight on Elmwood Drive Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. On arrival police found the fight had ended, but on further investigation found a man in a car that had crashed nearby on Stone Avenue.

The 47-year-old man, whose name is not being released at this time, was found with stab wounds and an ambulance was called. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The death is being treated as a homicide, police said in a release, and have said they would like to question two people seen in surveillance camera footage. Police said the pair were seen leaving the area in a vehicle “described as a dark-coloured Buick Allure.”

The RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call police at 506-857-2400.