Murdered Okanagan man identified

RCMP have identified the man murdered in the south Okanagan last week and revealed how he died.

Dean Jefferey Gillette’s body was found January 17 beside Willowbrook Road near White Lake, west of Okanagan Falls.

“The scene where his body was recovered is still secured, as the investigation into Gillette’s death remains active and ongoing,” Cpl. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release.

The 27-year-old was shot and killed, according to a pathologist’s report.

Wednesday an RCMP media spokesperson told Global News the victim’s name will only be released if it will further the investigation. A day later, the police identified Gillette.

No arrests have been made in connection with Gillette’s murder, but police believe it was a targeted attack.

The RCMP is still looking into a truck fire on Highway 3A that happened the same evening Gillette’s body was found, and if it has any connection to his murder.

Investigators are working to determine what Gillette was doing in the hours leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP or Crimestoppers.