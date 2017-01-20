Death of Kelowna area man deemed murder; RCMP

A murder victim whose body was found earlier this week in the south Okanagan is a 27-year-old man from the Kelowna area.

However, RCMP are not revealing his identity or the cause of death until an autopsy is performed on Monday.

The dead man was found early Tuesday beside Willowbrook Road in a rural area west of Okanagan Falls.

Police say at 6:45 that same morning, an abandoned pickup truck was located on fire along Highway 3A near Kaleden.

The truck was stolen from West Kelowna on January 6th.

“Although the RCMP continue to investigate this stolen truck because of its proximity to the deceased, at this point, it is unknown if there is a connection between these incidents,” states a RCMP news release.

Police are hoping tips from the public will help with the investigation.